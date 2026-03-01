Middle East Tensions Soar: A Crisis Unfolds

The Middle East braces for further unrest as US-Israeli military operations against Iran stretch into a second day. The operations come in the wake of Iranian Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei's death, leading to regional instability.

Iran has retaliated, targeting both military and civilian infrastructures in the Gulf, including Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates. Thousands of missiles and drones have been launched, resulting in casualties and raising alarms about further violence.

Global reactions are swift, with countries such as South Korea and Czech Republic preparing evacuation plans for their nationals. Diplomatic channels remain active as leaders discuss ways to de-escalate the burgeoning crisis.

