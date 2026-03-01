Left Menu

Drone Attacks on Gulf Cities Raise Regional Tensions

Recent drone strikes on Gulf cities have escalated regional conflicts, damaging the Abu Dhabi complex housing the Israeli embassy and other sites. Following U.S. and Israeli strikes on Iran, the retaliatory attacks have affected civilian areas, with injuries reported and disruptions in key trade and aviation hubs.

In a marked escalation of regional tensions, debris from an intercepted drone has damaged the Abu Dhabi complex, which houses the Israeli embassy alongside multiple international missions, leaving a woman and her child with minor injuries, according to Abu Dhabi's state media office.

The drone debris fell onto the facade of the Etihad Towers complex following an interception, causing loud explosions to be heard across the emirate, state media reported. This comes in the wake of U.S. and Israeli strikes on Iran, with Iran threatening to target U.S. bases while extending attacks to civilian and commercial sites across Gulf cities, thereby impacting pivotal regional aviation and trade hubs. On Sunday, retaliatory strikes echoed across Gulf Arab states, with explosions heard in Dubai and Doha, and Oman hit for the first time.

In Dubai, injuries were reported when shrapnel from intercepted drones fell on two houses. Damage was sustained at Dubai's international airport, the iconic Burj Al Arab hotel, and the Palm Jumeirah Island, as well as Abu Dhabi's airport. Operations at the Jebel Ali Port were paused after a berth caught fire due to missile debris. Oman's Duqm commercial port was also targeted, injuring one worker. As thick black smoke rose over various sites, the conflict's outreach was becoming increasingly evident across regional commerce hubs.

(With inputs from agencies.)

