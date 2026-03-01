Tragedy Strikes Nagpur: Deadly Explosion in Explosives Factory

In a tragic incident, a powerful explosion at an explosives manufacturing factory in Nagpur, Maharashtra, claimed the lives of at least 18 workers and left 24 others critically wounded. The blast occurred early Sunday morning at SBL Energy Limited's detonator packing unit, leading to a massive rescue operation.

Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis has ordered a thorough investigation, while both NDRF and SDRF teams are involved in rescue operations. Financial aid for victims' families has been announced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the Maharashtra government, emphasizing the dire need for safety audits in such facilities.

The blast's aftermath has left a community in mourning, with several villages in the region devastated by the loss of their loved ones. Survivors continue to battle severe injuries, prompting urgent calls for enhanced safety measures across similar industrial operations.