Industrial Tragedy: Maharashtra Blast Claims 18 Lives, Directors Arrested

A devastating explosion at SBL Energy Limited in Maharashtra's Nagpur district killed 18 individuals and critically injured 24 others. Police have arrested nine directors and are investigating safety lapses. Authorities are conducting DNA tests for identification. Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis has called for a comprehensive probe.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Nagpur | Updated: 02-03-2026 10:56 IST | Created: 02-03-2026 10:56 IST
  • Country:
  • India

In a tragic incident in Maharashtra's Nagpur district, 18 individuals lost their lives due to an explosion at SBL Energy Limited, an explosives manufacturing company. Authorities have arrested nine directors from the company.

The blast at the detonator packing unit in Raulgaon also critically injured 24 workers. The initial investigation by the Petroleum and Explosives Safety Organisation (PESO) and the Defence Information System for Security (DISS) cited safety deficiencies.

Police have registered a case against 21 directors and shareholders under charges of culpable homicide not amounting to murder. Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis has ordered a thorough investigation into the incident to determine the explosion's cause.

(With inputs from agencies.)

