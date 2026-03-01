Left Menu

Maharashtra Tourists Stranded in Dubai Amid Middle East Tensions

Twenty-three tourists from Maharashtra, including 12 senior citizens, are stranded in Dubai due to airspace closure following US and Israeli attacks on Iran. The group, from Thane district, seeks urgent assistance from the Indian government for safe return.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Thane | Updated: 01-03-2026 22:03 IST | Created: 01-03-2026 22:03 IST
Maharashtra Tourists Stranded in Dubai Amid Middle East Tensions
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Twenty-three tourists from Maharashtra, including 12 senior citizens, are reportedly stranded in Dubai amid heightened tensions in the Middle East. Their return was disrupted by the closure of airspace following retaliatory attacks by the United States and Israel on Iran.

Officials reported that the group, which hails from Kalyan, Shahapur, and Murbad areas of Thane district, had embarked on a sightseeing trip to Dubai on February 23, and was due to return on Sunday.

However, uncertainty loomed over their travel plans. One of the stranded individuals, Ramesh Dhalpe, has reached out to the Ministry of External Affairs for assistance, appealing for urgent financial and logistical support to ensure their safe return to India.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
US Forces Strike: Iranian Naval Fleet Devastated

US Forces Strike: Iranian Naval Fleet Devastated

 United Arab Emirates
2
Israel's State Aircraft 'Wing of Zion' Parked in Berlin Amid Regional Tensions

Israel's State Aircraft 'Wing of Zion' Parked in Berlin Amid Regional Tensio...

 Germany
3
Transformation Begins: Inauguration of Bulk Milk Cooler in Melghat

Transformation Begins: Inauguration of Bulk Milk Cooler in Melghat

 India
4
Global Outcry: Controversy Over the Killing of Ayatollah Khamenei

Global Outcry: Controversy Over the Killing of Ayatollah Khamenei

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Capitalist incentives could push AI toward catastrophic outcomes

AI becomes academic lifeline for remote university students

Is perceived usefulness the real reason students adopt AI chatbots?

Innovation or inequality?: The social cost of sidewalk robots

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026