Maharashtra Tourists Stranded in Dubai Amid Middle East Tensions

Twenty-three tourists from Maharashtra, including 12 senior citizens, are reportedly stranded in Dubai amid heightened tensions in the Middle East. Their return was disrupted by the closure of airspace following retaliatory attacks by the United States and Israel on Iran.

Officials reported that the group, which hails from Kalyan, Shahapur, and Murbad areas of Thane district, had embarked on a sightseeing trip to Dubai on February 23, and was due to return on Sunday.

However, uncertainty loomed over their travel plans. One of the stranded individuals, Ramesh Dhalpe, has reached out to the Ministry of External Affairs for assistance, appealing for urgent financial and logistical support to ensure their safe return to India.

(With inputs from agencies.)