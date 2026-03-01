Tragedy Strikes: Explosive Blast in Nagpur Factory Claims 18 Lives
A devastating explosion at an explosives manufacturing factory in Nagpur's Katol tehsil resulted in 18 deaths and 24 injuries. The blast occurred in the detonator packing unit of SBL Energy Limited. Maharashtra's Chief Minister ordered an investigation, and both state and national leaders expressed condolences and financial aid for the victims.
A shocking tragedy unfolded in Nagpur's Katol tehsil on Sunday morning when a blast at an explosives manufacturing factory claimed the lives of 18 workers and injured 24 others, many critically. The explosion occurred at the detonator packing unit of SBL Energy Limited, a known mining explosives manufacturer.
As the death toll mounts, Maharashtra's Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis has called for a thorough investigation. State and national response teams swiftly carried out rescue operations. President Droupadi Murmu and Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed deep condolences, with Modi announcing financial assistance to the victims' families.
The concerned firm, SBL Energy Limited, assured full cooperation with authorities in the ongoing investigation and committed to providing immediate aid to affected families. Meanwhile, former Maharashtra home minister Anil Deshmukh raised questions about the lack of safety audits at similar facilities in the district, citing previous blasts.
