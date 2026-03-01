Tragedy in Nagpur: Explosive Blast Claims Lives at SBL Energy Limited

Nagpur was rocked by a devastating explosion at the SBL Energy Limited factory, claiming 18 lives, predominantly women, leaving communities grief-stricken and families shattered.

Kanta Chachane and her daughter arrived together at the factory Sunday morning. Hours later, a powerful blast ended her 26-year-old daughter Mangeshri Yeskar's life, as families now face DNA testing to identify charred remains.

The blast's impact reverberated through Raulgaon, Khedi, and Dhavlapur, where the community mourns women like Sunita Salame and Pratibha Walke, leaving behind children and husbands struggling with newfound responsibilities.

(With inputs from agencies.)