Tragedy in Nagpur: Explosive Blast Claims Lives at SBL Energy Limited
An explosion at SBL Energy Limited in Nagpur resulted in the death of at least 18 workers, most of them women. The blast shocked the community, leaving families devastated and in mourning. Among those affected were Kanta Chachane and her daughter, as well as Sunita Salame and other local workers.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Nagpur | Updated: 01-03-2026 22:28 IST | Created: 01-03-2026 22:28 IST
- India
Nagpur was rocked by a devastating explosion at the SBL Energy Limited factory, claiming 18 lives, predominantly women, leaving communities grief-stricken and families shattered.
Kanta Chachane and her daughter arrived together at the factory Sunday morning. Hours later, a powerful blast ended her 26-year-old daughter Mangeshri Yeskar's life, as families now face DNA testing to identify charred remains.
The blast's impact reverberated through Raulgaon, Khedi, and Dhavlapur, where the community mourns women like Sunita Salame and Pratibha Walke, leaving behind children and husbands struggling with newfound responsibilities.
