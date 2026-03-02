Left Menu

Heightened Tensions: National Capital Mourns Khamenei Amid Security Escalation

Protests erupted in the national capital following reports of Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei's assassination by Israel and the US. Crucial areas witnessed heightened security to ensure peace, while mourners gathered to express their grief. Authorities report that the situation remains controlled and monitored closely.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 02-03-2026 00:01 IST | Created: 02-03-2026 00:01 IST
Security measures intensified across the national capital on Sunday, coinciding with protests mourning Ayatollah Ali Khamenei's death, Iran's Supreme Leader, as confirmed by police sources. The enhancement in security came after reports of Khamenei's assassination during an Israeli-US airstrike targeting his Tehran residence.

In response, additional police forces were strategically placed in sensitive districts, particularly near diplomatic missions and Shia-majority areas. Visuals captured mourners congregating outside the Iran Cultural House in Delhi to honor Khamenei, while others protested in Delhi's Jor Bagh area.

A senior police official assured that security plans were meticulously implemented, keeping the region calm and under control. The ongoing situation is under stringent surveillance, with engagements established between authorities and community leaders to maintain peace and prevent disruption.

(With inputs from agencies.)

