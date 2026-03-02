Diplomatic Dialogue: Oman's Role in U.S.-Iran Relations
Oman's foreign minister emphasizes the importance of diplomacy amid ongoing tensions between the U.S. and Iran. He reaffirmed that discussions remain possible, with Oman acting as a mediator in nuclear talks.
Amid escalating tensions between the United States and Iran, Oman's Foreign Minister has reiterated the potential for diplomacy to ease regional strife.
In a post on X, Badr Albusaidi highlighted the need for resumption of talks, emphasizing that early negotiations benefit all parties involved.
Oman has assumed the role of mediator in ongoing nuclear discussions between the two nations.
