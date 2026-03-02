Chaos Erupts in Dubai: Iranian Strikes Shake Emirati Calm

The United Arab Emirates' image as a tranquil, tax-free haven was shattered on Saturday when Iranian weaponry struck Dubai, causing extensive damage and casualties. The attack also damaged the world's tallest building and set fire to a five-star resort, leading to one death and seven injuries at the Abu Dhabi airport.

The region, previously known for its calm, is now grappling with fear and chaos as tensions with Iran escalate following strikes in retaliation to a major attack by US and Israeli forces. Experts say the impact is significant, tarnishing Dubai's reputation as a safe oasis. Officials maintain that their air defense systems are among the best.

Despite UAE officials assuring the public of robust interception capabilities that stopped numerous missiles and drones, damage from debris has incited fear. The incident draws attention to the region's vulnerability and disrupts tourism and business prospects. With embassy closures and heightened security, the future remains uncertain.

(With inputs from agencies.)