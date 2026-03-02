Tensions Erupt in Pakistan: Protests Over Ayatollah Khamenei's Death
Following the reported death of Ayatollah Khamenei in a joint US-Israeli airstrike, violent protests erupted across Pakistan. Demonstrators attempted to storm US consulates in Karachi and Lahore, resulting in casualties. The Pakistani government urged for peaceful protests while addressing the escalating situation with enhanced security measures and curfews.
At least ten people died amid violent clashes in Pakistan as protests broke out over the death of Iran's Supreme Leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei. The leader was reportedly killed in a coordinated US-Israeli airstrike, sparking widespread outrage among Pakistan's Shiites.
In a wave of unrest, demonstrators targeted US Consulates in major cities, including Karachi and Lahore, leading to violent altercations with law enforcement. Authorities reported instances of vandalism and property damage, particularly at the US Consulate in Karachi, resulting in the deaths of ten individuals and injuries to dozens more.
The Pakistani government, acknowledging the gravity of the situation, imposed curfews and called in additional security forces to manage the unrest. Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi urged citizens to express their grievances peacefully, while a high-level investigation was launched to review the circumstances surrounding the incidents.
