Clash of Titans: Middle East in Crisis After Khamenei's Assassination

The Middle East is in turmoil following Israel's assassination of Iran's Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei. In retaliation, Iran launched missile barrages, deeply impacting regional stability.

Global trade routes, particularly the vital Strait of Hormuz, face disruption as tensions escalate. The crisis threatens to drive up oil prices and impact international business activities.

U.S. President Donald Trump's decision to act against Iran is facing domestic criticism. Meanwhile, geopolitical experts warn of the potential for further chaos as Iran grapples with a leadership vacuum.

