OPEC+ Boosts Oil Output Amid Gulf Tensions and Market Concerns

Eight countries within the OPEC+ oil alliance announced a commitment to increase oil production, responding to escalating regional tensions. This development comes as U.S. and Israeli forces launched significant military actions against Iran, which retaliated, exacerbating fears of disruptions in Gulf oil shipments.

In a pre-arranged meeting, OPEC revealed plans to increase crude output by over 206,000 barrels per day from April, involving key players like Saudi Arabia and Russia. This increment exceeded analysts' expectations amid concerns over oil transit through the pivotal Strait of Hormuz, a critical passage for global oil distribution.

Experts warn that any obstruction to oil flow in the region could result in heightened prices. The market is bracing for a potential USD 20 spike in Brent crude prices, following an earlier high of USD 72.87, as the geopolitical dynamics evolve.

