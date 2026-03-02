Left Menu

OPEC+ Boosts Oil Output Amid Gulf Tensions and Market Concerns

Eight OPEC+ nations agreed to increase crude oil production amid U.S. and Israeli attacks on Iran, with Iran responding in kind. The tension threatens oil transit through the Strait of Hormuz, raising fears of supply disruption and higher global oil prices. Brent crude prices may significantly rise.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Newyork | Updated: 02-03-2026 01:42 IST | Created: 02-03-2026 01:42 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Eight countries within the OPEC+ oil alliance announced a commitment to increase oil production, responding to escalating regional tensions. This development comes as U.S. and Israeli forces launched significant military actions against Iran, which retaliated, exacerbating fears of disruptions in Gulf oil shipments.

In a pre-arranged meeting, OPEC revealed plans to increase crude output by over 206,000 barrels per day from April, involving key players like Saudi Arabia and Russia. This increment exceeded analysts' expectations amid concerns over oil transit through the pivotal Strait of Hormuz, a critical passage for global oil distribution.

Experts warn that any obstruction to oil flow in the region could result in heightened prices. The market is bracing for a potential USD 20 spike in Brent crude prices, following an earlier high of USD 72.87, as the geopolitical dynamics evolve.

(With inputs from agencies.)

