Global Tensions Rise After Strike on Iranian Leader

The killing of Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei by US and Israeli strikes has escalated tensions globally. As military actions continue, world leaders urge peace amidst widespread international protests and celebrations. Diplomatic responses are mixed, with calls for stability and criticisms of the attack.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Brussels | Updated: 02-03-2026 01:52 IST | Created: 02-03-2026 01:52 IST
Global Tensions Rise After Strike on Iranian Leader
Khamenei
  • Country:
  • Belgium

World leaders called for peace Sunday in response to the second day of military strikes by the United States and Israel on Iran, following the killing of Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei. Massive explosions in Tehran signaled ongoing retaliation from Iran targeting Israel and US military bases in Gulf states.

The death of Khamenei, without a designated successor, has left Iran in a state of uncertainty. While some Iranians celebrated the potential end of political repression, global diplomatic responses remained mixed. German Chancellor Friedrich Merz acknowledged the complexity and legal ambiguity surrounding the US attack, labeling the Iranian regime as a terrorist threat.

Amidst escalating tensions, key nations, including France and the UK, have reinforced defenses in the region. EU nations, along with other international voices, have expressed concerns about the violence. Russia and China criticized the attack as a violation of international law. Protests erupted worldwide both in outrage and in celebration of the shift in Iran's leadership.

