CCS Expresses Concern for Indian Nationals Amid West Asia Escalation
The Cabinet Committee on Security reviewed the situation in West Asia, expressing concern for Indian expatriates' safety. It urged a cessation of hostilities and coordinated departments to assist affected Indians. The escalation follows US-Israel attacks on Iran, with retaliatory strikes affecting regional stability.
The Cabinet Committee on Security (CCS) has voiced serious concerns regarding the safety of Indian nationals amidst the intensifying conflict in West Asia. Under Prime Minister Narendra Modi, CCS stressed an immediate halt to hostilities and urged a return to diplomatic discussions.
The meeting, which occurred last evening, focused on the recent airstrikes on Iran and the subsequent military escalations involving several Gulf nations. The CCS directed various departments to support Indians impacted in the region. This includes addressing challenges faced by travelers and students in transit.
Among the attendees were key ministers and officials, including Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and National Security Advisor Ajit Doval. With millions of Indians residing across West Asia, Indian missions are actively engaging with nationals, facilitating support, and maintaining continuous contact.
(With inputs from agencies.)
