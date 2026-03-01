Left Menu

Tensions Rise: Pakistan's Security Reviewed Amid Regional Turmoil

Pakistan's Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif led a high-level meeting to assess regional security, focusing on the Iran crisis and border tensions with Afghanistan. The meeting highlighted Pakistan's peace efforts and internal security, while a planned visit to Russia was postponed. Evacuation plans for citizens from Iran are underway.

In response to escalating regional tensions, Pakistan's Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif convened a high-level meeting to tackle security concerns arising from the turmoil in Iran and border confrontations with Afghanistan.

The meeting extensively discussed the regional environment, emphasizing Pakistan's role in promoting peace and maintaining internal security. The discussions also covered the evacuation of Pakistani citizens from Iran, with operations facilitated through Azerbaijan.

In light of these developments, Prime Minister Sharif decided to postpone his scheduled trip to Russia to prioritize regional stability. The Prime Minister's office assured that announcements about the visit would be made at the appropriate time.

