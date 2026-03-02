Mass Protests in Kashmir Over Khamenei's Killing Spur Tight Security Measures
Severe restrictions have been imposed in Kashmir following protests over the killing of Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei in a joint US-Israel airstrike. Authorities sealed Lal Chowk and deployed security forces to maintain order, as protests emerged across Shia-dominated areas, leading to a shutdown call by MMU chairman Mirwaiz Umar Farooq.
Authorities in Kashmir imposed stringent restrictions on Monday after massive protests erupted over the killing of Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei. The iconic Ghanta Ghar at Lal Chowk has been cordoned off as a precautionary measure to control crowds.
A large deployment of police and paramilitary forces aims to prevent gatherings that could escalate tensions, following Khamenei's death in a US-Israel airstrike. Demonstrations have spread across Shia-heavy districts in the valley, with protestors voicing anti-US and anti-Israel sentiments.
The protests were accompanied by a call for a one-day strike from MMU chairman Mirwaiz Umar Farooq, supported by several political figures, including PDP leader Mehbooba Mufti. Educational institutions have been temporarily closed, further underscoring the gravity of the situation.
