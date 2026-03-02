India reiterates the need for an early cessation of hostilities: PM Modi in his call with Israel PM Netanyahu.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 02-03-2026 07:40 IST | Created: 02-03-2026 07:40 IST
- Country:
- India
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
