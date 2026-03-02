Kerala CM Criticizes Telangana's 'Bulldozer Raj' Displacement

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan has raised concerns over the recent demolition drive in Telangana's Khammam district, terming it as an instance of 'bulldozer raj'.

He alleged that the Congress government in Telangana has left hundreds of families homeless without prior notice, echoing similar actions in Karnataka.

Vijayan criticized the Congress's approach to land reform, asserting that the party is replicating displacement policies typical of certain northern BJP-ruled states.

