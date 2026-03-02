Left Menu

Kerala CM Criticizes Telangana's 'Bulldozer Raj' Displacement

Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan criticized the Congress-led Telangana government for its demolition drive reportedly rendering 3,000 people homeless without prior notice. He compared Telangana's actions to BJP-ruled northern states, questioning the Congress's approach towards land reform and displacement of vulnerable communities.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Thiruvananthapuram | Updated: 02-03-2026 12:57 IST | Created: 02-03-2026 12:57 IST
Kerala CM Criticizes Telangana's 'Bulldozer Raj' Displacement
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan has raised concerns over the recent demolition drive in Telangana's Khammam district, terming it as an instance of 'bulldozer raj'.

He alleged that the Congress government in Telangana has left hundreds of families homeless without prior notice, echoing similar actions in Karnataka.

Vijayan criticized the Congress's approach to land reform, asserting that the party is replicating displacement policies typical of certain northern BJP-ruled states.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Unlock Financial Goals with the Suvarna Dhara Gold Loan

Unlock Financial Goals with the Suvarna Dhara Gold Loan

 India
2
Global Travel Chaos: Middle East Conflict Grounds Flights and Spurs Oil Surge

Global Travel Chaos: Middle East Conflict Grounds Flights and Spurs Oil Surg...

 Global
3
Kashmir Erupts: Protests Over Ayatollah Khamenei's Death

Kashmir Erupts: Protests Over Ayatollah Khamenei's Death

 India
4
Rising Star Arvid Lindblad Praises Max Verstappen's Supportive Nature

Rising Star Arvid Lindblad Praises Max Verstappen's Supportive Nature

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Can Mozambique Revive Growth and Deliver Jobs for Its Young Population?

Can AI Judge Economic Risk? IMF Tests GPT on Global Surveillance Reports

Slovakia Moves Toward Sustainable Well-Being Over Pure Economic Growth

Mexico’s Semiconductor Strategy: Seizing Opportunity in a Shifting Global Order

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026