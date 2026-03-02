New SEC Rules Stir Shareholder Meeting Uncertainties

The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission's recent policy shift is causing ripples across corporate America, granting companies greater say over which shareholder proposals appear for voting at annual meetings. This change, activists warn, has sowed regulatory confusion and prompted legal confrontations.

Major players such as AT&T, Axon Enterprises, and PepsiCo are already entangled in lawsuits filed by investor groups advocating for transparency and accountability in corporate governance. These cases highlight the precarious balance between corporate control and shareholder rights under the new guidelines.

The policy aims to streamline SEC operations but raises significant questions about its alignment with broader environmental, social, and governance (ESG) goals. In a climate wary of ESG initiatives, some firms, like Starbucks, have opted to address shareholder concerns by permitting votes on contentious resolutions.

