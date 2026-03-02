Kerala BJP Criticizes Opposition Over West Asia Conflict Stance

Kerala BJP president Rajeev Chandrasekhar has launched a scathing attack on the ruling CPI(M)-led LDF and the opposition Congress-led UDF over their responses to the recent West Asia conflict, alleging that they favored Iran over the welfare of Keralites in the Gulf.

Chandrasekhar argued that both political fronts are improperly politicizing religious sentiments during the election season, instead of clearly addressing issues impacting expatriate workers, many of whom are based in Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) countries essential to Kerala's economic stability.

The BJP leader emphasized that safeguarding the interests of Kerala's expatriates should take precedence over political maneuvering. Responding to the tensions, the Kerala BJP has established helpdesks in district offices and a toll-free helpline for those needing assistance, appealing for calm amid the crisis.