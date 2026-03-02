China has categorically denied reports claiming it finalized a deal to sell CM-302 supersonic anti-ship missiles to Iran. The Chinese Foreign Ministry dismissed these claims as disinformation, underscoring China's commitment to international obligations and opposing the spread of false information.

The denial surfaces amid heightened tensions due to joint US-Israeli airstrikes in Iran. With US naval groups stationed near Iranian waters, China is looking to de-escalate the situation. Meanwhile, speculations about Chinese military transfers to Iran are fueled by recent incidents involving US and Iranian forces.

As President Donald Trump prepares for a visit to Beijing, China's strategic partnership with Iran remains a focal point. China is advocating for peace, urging international collaboration to cease military actions and resolve conflicts through dialogue and negotiation.

(With inputs from agencies.)