Left Menu

China Denies Missile Deal with Iran Amid Rising Middle East Tensions

China has dismissed reports of finalizing a deal with Iran for supersonic missiles, asserting it adheres to international obligations. The denial comes as US-Israeli tensions escalate in Iran. China stresses the need for peace amid strategic ties with Iran and forthcoming US-China communications.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Beijing | Updated: 02-03-2026 18:24 IST | Created: 02-03-2026 18:24 IST
China Denies Missile Deal with Iran Amid Rising Middle East Tensions
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • China

China has categorically denied reports claiming it finalized a deal to sell CM-302 supersonic anti-ship missiles to Iran. The Chinese Foreign Ministry dismissed these claims as disinformation, underscoring China's commitment to international obligations and opposing the spread of false information.

The denial surfaces amid heightened tensions due to joint US-Israeli airstrikes in Iran. With US naval groups stationed near Iranian waters, China is looking to de-escalate the situation. Meanwhile, speculations about Chinese military transfers to Iran are fueled by recent incidents involving US and Iranian forces.

As President Donald Trump prepares for a visit to Beijing, China's strategic partnership with Iran remains a focal point. China is advocating for peace, urging international collaboration to cease military actions and resolve conflicts through dialogue and negotiation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Prolonged Conflict: U.S. and Iran Tensions Escalate

Prolonged Conflict: U.S. and Iran Tensions Escalate

 Global
2
Escalating Tensions: US-Israeli Strikes in Iran Stir Global Unease

Escalating Tensions: US-Israeli Strikes in Iran Stir Global Unease

 United States
3
Tensions Escalate in Middle East Conflict: Strikes and Diplomacy Amid US-Iran Clashes

Tensions Escalate in Middle East Conflict: Strikes and Diplomacy Amid US-Ira...

 United Arab Emirates
4
Court Demands Verification in AI Summit Protest Bail Case

Court Demands Verification in AI Summit Protest Bail Case

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Can Mozambique Revive Growth and Deliver Jobs for Its Young Population?

Can AI Judge Economic Risk? IMF Tests GPT on Global Surveillance Reports

Slovakia Moves Toward Sustainable Well-Being Over Pure Economic Growth

Mexico’s Semiconductor Strategy: Seizing Opportunity in a Shifting Global Order

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026