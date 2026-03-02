Political Turmoil: DMK's Reliance on Congress Sparks Concerns

In a bold statement, TVK leader C T R Nirmal Kumar warned that the DMK could struggle to win even 25 to 30 seats in the upcoming Assembly elections if the Congress pulls out of their alliance. Speaking after statewide cadre meetings, Kumar noted the DMK's heavy reliance on its political partners, particularly Congress.

The TVK leader criticized the DMK's leadership for showing a lack of respect for Congress, which he described as a 'natural partner' respected by the people of Tamil Nadu. According to Kumar, the current friction within the ruling coalition has left the DMK in a state of 'deep fear', prompting them to consider alliances with unexpected parties.

Kumar also targeted the BJP, condemning its 'religious-based politics', and criticized the DMK for its 'inaction' regarding Prime Minister Modi's visit to Thiruparankundram. He suggested an understanding between DMK and BJP to polarize the electorate. Meanwhile, TVK is preparing independently for elections, with plans to announce a beneficial alliance.

(With inputs from agencies.)