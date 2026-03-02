In his conversation with Bahrain King and Crown Prince of Saudi Arabia, PM Modi condemned attacks on these two countries.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 02-03-2026 18:23 IST | Created: 02-03-2026 18:23 IST
- Country:
- India
