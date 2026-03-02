Left Menu

Tragic Double Death: Husband's Despair Unveiled

A man, Deepantha Sabara, allegedly killed his wife, Manjula, following a domestic quarrel in their rented home on the city's outskirts. He died by suicide shortly after. Police found a video of Deepantha before his death and have registered a case. The couple's bodies were found decomposed.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bengaluru | Updated: 02-03-2026 16:39 IST | Created: 02-03-2026 16:39 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
In a tragic turn of events, Deepantha Sabara, 31, allegedly killed his wife, Manjula, 27, after a domestic dispute in their rented residence near the city. He then died by suicide, according to police sources.

The incident was discovered in Anekal taluk on February 26, with the couple's bodies found in a decomposed state, pointing to their deaths occurring days earlier. A neighbor reported the discovery after finding Manjula's body, prompting a swift police inquiry.

Police revealed that the couple had argued over domestic matters, leading Deepantha to violently assault Manjula. A chilling selfie video captured Deepantha sobbing in front of his wife's corpse before his own tragic demise. Authorities have registered a case as investigations continue.

