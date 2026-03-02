CWC Marks 70 Years; Pralhad Joshi Urges Push Towards Maharatna Status and Global Logistics Leadership

Union Minister for Consumer Affairs, Food & Public Distribution Shri Pralhad Joshi inaugurated the 70th Foundation Day celebrations of the Central Warehousing Corporation (CWC), congratulating the organisation on seven decades of service to the nation and its pivotal role in strengthening India’s food security and logistics ecosystem.

Addressing the event at Bharat Mandapam in New Delhi, the Minister lauded CWC’s evolution into one of the country’s premier logistics organisations and called upon it to aim for Maharatna status while contributing to India’s ambition of becoming one of the top 25 global logistics performers.

From Warehousing to Integrated Logistics

Shri Joshi observed that CWC is no longer confined to traditional warehousing functions but has significantly expanded its footprint across the broader logistics value chain.

“The Central Warehousing Corporation has emerged as one of the country’s premier logistics organisations,” he said, noting its growing role in supply chain management, infrastructure development and integrated logistics services.

He further informed that, with the approval of the Prime Minister, a proposal will be made to transform CWC into a company—signalling a potential structural reform aimed at enhancing operational flexibility, competitiveness and long-term growth.

Financial Performance at Historic High

On the occasion, Shri Santosh Sinha, Managing Director of CWC, presented the Corporation’s performance highlights for FY 2024–25.

Key financial achievements include:

Highest-ever turnover of ₹2,776.88 crore

Profit Before Tax (PBT) of ₹711.60 crore

Significant growth from FY 2023–24, which recorded ₹2,303.81 crore turnover and ₹590.36 crore PBT

Proposed and paid dividend of ₹160.10 crore

The performance reflects strong operational momentum and enhanced efficiency across warehousing and logistics services.

Strategic Focus on Infrastructure and Digital Transformation

Looking ahead, the Managing Director outlined key focus areas for sustained growth:

Infrastructure augmentation

Digital transformation

Operational efficiency enhancement

Expansion of integrated logistics services

Strengthening supply chains

Contributing to logistics cost reduction

He expressed confidence that CWC is poised to achieve its highest-ever revenue and profit in FY 2025–26, underlining the organisation’s strong growth trajectory.

Strengthening Food Security Framework

As a Central Public Sector Enterprise under the Ministry of Consumer Affairs, Food & Public Distribution, CWC plays a crucial role in India’s food security architecture.

Its warehousing network supports:

Storage of foodgrains under the Public Distribution System (PDS)

Buffer stock management

Agricultural produce storage

Multimodal logistics integration

Over seven decades, CWC has expanded into temperature-controlled storage, container freight stations, inland clearance depots and value-added logistics services.

Towards Global Logistics Competitiveness

India has set ambitious targets to improve its global logistics ranking and reduce logistics costs as a percentage of GDP. The Minister’s call for CWC to aspire toward Maharatna status reflects a strategic push to strengthen public sector participation in modern logistics infrastructure.

By leveraging technology-driven solutions and integrated services, CWC is expected to contribute significantly to:

Improved supply chain resilience

Reduced transit and storage inefficiencies

Enhanced agricultural market linkages

Support for manufacturing and exports

A Milestone in Public Sector Evolution

The 70th Foundation Day celebration marked not only a commemorative milestone but also a strategic moment of transition.

With structural reforms under consideration and sustained financial growth, CWC is positioning itself as a key enabler of India’s logistics modernization agenda.

As India advances toward becoming a $5 trillion economy and beyond, institutions like CWC are expected to play a central role in ensuring efficient, technology-driven, and customer-centric logistics solutions that underpin food security and economic competitiveness.