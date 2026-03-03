Left Menu

Escalating Conflict: U.S. and Israeli Air War Against Iran

The U.S. and Israel have expanded their air campaign against Iran, causing chaos in the Gulf region after the killing of Iran’s Supreme Leader. The conflict has raised issues for global air transport and oil prices, while President Trump faces mounting political risk amid domestic disapproval.

The U.S. and Israel intensified their air operations against Iran on Monday, following the death of Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei. The escalating conflict has thrown global transport into chaos and sent oil prices soaring, posing significant risks for President Trump ahead of the upcoming midterm elections.

In recent statements, Trump emphasized the urgency of dismantling Iran's nuclear and missile programs. However, the administration has not communicated long-term plans, contributing to international condemnation, with Turkey, Russia, and China criticizing the operations as violations of international law.

Iran, meanwhile, has mounted a defense via allied militia groups, like Hezbollah, launching attacks on Israel that killed dozens and impacted European and Middle Eastern countries. Civilians and infrastructure are experiencing grave consequences amidst a contentious global geopolitical landscape.

