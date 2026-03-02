Kerala High Court's Urgent Directive on Human-Wildlife Conflict

On Monday, the Kerala High Court commanded the state government to formulate an action plan to tackle human-wildlife conflicts in Kannur's Aralam and Wayanad districts.

Justices A K Jayasankaran Nambiar and Jobin Sebastian addressed officials about these recurring conflicts, emphasizing their fatal consequences.

The court insisted that plans should include measures like elephant walls and solar fences, with a comprehensive report due by March 12.

(With inputs from agencies.)