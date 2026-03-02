Kerala High Court's Urgent Directive on Human-Wildlife Conflict
The Kerala High Court has mandated the state government to create a comprehensive plan to address human-wildlife conflicts in Kannur and Wayanad. The court emphasized the need for prompt actions and specified that a detailed report must be submitted by March 12 for review.
On Monday, the Kerala High Court commanded the state government to formulate an action plan to tackle human-wildlife conflicts in Kannur's Aralam and Wayanad districts.
Justices A K Jayasankaran Nambiar and Jobin Sebastian addressed officials about these recurring conflicts, emphasizing their fatal consequences.
The court insisted that plans should include measures like elephant walls and solar fences, with a comprehensive report due by March 12.
