Left Menu

Kerala High Court's Urgent Directive on Human-Wildlife Conflict

The Kerala High Court has mandated the state government to create a comprehensive plan to address human-wildlife conflicts in Kannur and Wayanad. The court emphasized the need for prompt actions and specified that a detailed report must be submitted by March 12 for review.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kochi | Updated: 02-03-2026 21:57 IST | Created: 02-03-2026 21:57 IST
Kerala High Court's Urgent Directive on Human-Wildlife Conflict
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

On Monday, the Kerala High Court commanded the state government to formulate an action plan to tackle human-wildlife conflicts in Kannur's Aralam and Wayanad districts.

Justices A K Jayasankaran Nambiar and Jobin Sebastian addressed officials about these recurring conflicts, emphasizing their fatal consequences.

The court insisted that plans should include measures like elephant walls and solar fences, with a comprehensive report due by March 12.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Punjab Unveils Lifeline for Stranded Punjabis Amid Middle East Crisis

Punjab Unveils Lifeline for Stranded Punjabis Amid Middle East Crisis

 India
2
Pakistani Defence Ministry Employees Sentenced for Leaking Secrets to Russia

Pakistani Defence Ministry Employees Sentenced for Leaking Secrets to Russia

 Pakistan
3
Kerala's Political Shift: A New Dawn with 'Puthuyugam'

Kerala's Political Shift: A New Dawn with 'Puthuyugam'

 India
4
Oil Prices Skyrocket Amid Middle East Tensions: A Threat to Global Economy

Oil Prices Skyrocket Amid Middle East Tensions: A Threat to Global Economy

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Can Mozambique Revive Growth and Deliver Jobs for Its Young Population?

Can AI Judge Economic Risk? IMF Tests GPT on Global Surveillance Reports

Slovakia Moves Toward Sustainable Well-Being Over Pure Economic Growth

Mexico’s Semiconductor Strategy: Seizing Opportunity in a Shifting Global Order

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026