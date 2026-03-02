BJP Threatens Bulldozer Action Against Wealthy Amid Housing Row

Union Minister of State for Home, Bandi Sanjay Kumar, has launched a scathing attack on the Congress government in Telangana, accusing it of disproportionately targeting the homes of the economically disadvantaged, while sparing illegally constructed properties owned by the affluent.

Speaking at a public meeting in Kamareddy, Kumar threatened to deploy BJP workers with bulldozers to confront lavish properties that violate building codes, particularly those constructed within Full Tank Levels and water body buffer zones. He emphasized that any resulting law and order issues would be the responsibility of the Congress-led administration.

The criticism arises in response to the recent demolition of illegally built houses in Khammam district, which predominantly affected poor families. Kumar further accused the Congress government of anti-Hindu policies, referencing incidents of temple vandalism and discrimination in law enforcement.

(With inputs from agencies.)