President Murmu Champions Bhagavad Gita's Role in Youth Development

In a significant address, President Droupadi Murmu highlighted the transformative potential of Bhagavad Gita's teachings in guiding the youth of today. Speaking at the foundation ceremony of the Sri Jagannath Spiritual and Cultural Charitable Centre in Jamshedpur, she underscored the timeless value of these teachings as nourishment for the soul.

The upcoming spiritual centre, aimed at promoting communal harmony and education for the underprivileged, particularly girls, will serve as a crucial platform for instilling ethical values among the younger generation. Murmu commended the initiative, emphasizing that the Gita's principles could fundamentally shape young minds and characters.

Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan added that the centre, modeled after the historic Jagannath temple, would stimulate religious tourism and foster character development. Managed by SK Behera, the project marks a significant investment in the spiritual and educational landscape of Jharkhand, embracing holistic youth development.

