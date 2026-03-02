Left Menu

Pakistan Halts Afghan Arrests Amid Border Tensions

The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government in Pakistan has temporarily halted the arrest of Afghan nationals due to security concerns and the ongoing border closure. This decision, taken for humanitarian reasons, follows recent tensions along the border with Afghan Taliban forces, affecting ongoing military operations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Peshawar | Updated: 02-03-2026 22:30 IST | Created: 02-03-2026 22:30 IST
  • Country:
  • Pakistan

The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa provincial government in Pakistan has paused the arrest of Afghan nationals amid rising security concerns and the continuous border closure. This decision, announced on Monday, has been authorized by Chief Minister Muhammad Sohail Afridi.

Chief Minister Afridi instructed the Inspector General of Police to stop the arrests until further notice. The move is guided by humanitarian and administrative considerations, according to a police spokesperson. Officials indicated that future actions will align with government policies while ensuring public safety and maintaining order.

This development comes in the wake of 'Operation Ghazab lil Haq', initiated last week following clashes with Afghan Taliban forces at 53 border locations. Pakistan continues its efforts against the Taliban's security structures to protect its borders.

