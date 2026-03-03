Left Menu

Zelenskiy Defiant: Ukraine Maps Out Russian Military Missteps

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy asserted that Russia has failed to achieve its military objectives from last year, particularly in eastern Ukraine. Despite Russian ambitions to advance towards Dnipro and Odesa, Zelenskiy highlighted Ukraine's resistance efforts and ongoing counterattacks, with the issue of territory being a major point in peace negotiations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 03-03-2026 02:58 IST | Created: 03-03-2026 02:58 IST
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy stated on Monday that Russia's military has not reached its goals from last year and will struggle to fulfill its ambitious plans. Speaking in Kyiv, Zelenskiy noted Moscow's persistent aim to capture eastern territories and additional southern regions, but advances remain challenging.

Zelenskiy revealed having secured maps of Russian plans for 2026-2027, describing them as unrealistic due to Russia's current limitations. He underscored the continued threats to the Donetsk, Luhansk, Zaporizhzhia regions, and the strategic city of Dnipro, as well as a focus on Odesa along the Black Sea.

The Ukrainian leader emphasized that current conditions and potential gains are contingent on foreign weapon supplies and domestic warfare efforts. Though Russia's Defense Ministry claims capturing new villages, Ukraine has reclaimed territory in the Zaporizhzhia region, fueling ongoing peace talk tensions with territorial demands central to discussions.

