Clintons Face Inquiry on Epstein Connections

The House committee released videos of Bill and Hillary Clinton answering questions about Jeffrey Epstein. Bill ended ties with Epstein before his 2008 conviction, while Hillary did not recall meeting him. Both Clintons were questioned under oath for their awareness of Epstein's misconduct.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 03-03-2026 02:30 IST | Created: 03-03-2026 02:30 IST
The House committee released videos with former President Bill Clinton and former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton answering questions about Jeffrey Epstein. The session focused on exploring their past associations with the convicted sex offender.

Bill Clinton asserted that he terminated his relationship with Epstein long before Epstein's 2008 guilty plea for soliciting prostitution from an underage girl. Hillary Clinton, on the other hand, stated she did not remember ever meeting Epstein.

Despite their testimonies, both Clintons were subjected to rigorous questioning under oath as lawmakers seek accountability for individuals who may have been aware of, or ignored, Epstein's predatory behavior towards underage girls.

