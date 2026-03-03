Left Menu

U.S. Moves to Counter Soaring Energy Prices Amid Iran Conflict

In response to the surge in oil prices due to the Iran conflict, the U.S. is preparing to unveil plans to alleviate rising energy costs. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent and Energy Secretary Chris Wright are expected to announce these measures, highlighting anticipated disruptions in key oil transit routes.

The United States is poised to take significant steps to address the escalation of energy prices, triggered by the recent conflicts involving Iran, U.S. Secretary of State Rubio announced on Monday.

During a press briefing at Capitol Hill, Rubio revealed that Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent and Energy Secretary Chris Wright are scheduled to disclose the government's action plan on Tuesday. Rubio emphasized the administration's foresight in recognizing this as a potential challenge. "Starting tomorrow, you will see us rolling out those phases to try to mitigate against that," he affirmed.

Oil and gas prices experienced a notable surge on Monday following strategic strikes by Israel and the U.S. against Iran, and consequent Iranian retaliation. These events led to the shutdown of vital oil and gas facilities throughout the region and created significant disruptions in the critical Strait of Hormuz. As of yet, both the Energy and Treasury Departments have not issued comments on the situation.

