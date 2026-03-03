Left Menu

Stock Market Resilience Amid Middle East Turmoil

U.S. stocks saw minimal change on Monday despite initial drops after U.S. and Israeli airstrikes in Iran. Investors bought dips, focusing on stable stocks like Nvidia, expecting limited disruption. Meanwhile, global markets fell amid oil price hikes and rising defense shares and energy prices, affecting travel sectors.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 03-03-2026 02:33 IST | Created: 03-03-2026 02:33 IST
Stock Market Resilience Amid Middle East Turmoil
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

U.S. stocks closed nearly flat on Monday following earlier volatility sparked by U.S. and Israeli airstrikes in Iran, which killed Tehran's Supreme Leader. The strikes sent global markets into turmoil, with oil prices surging and overseas stock indexes mostly down.

Despite the morning selloff, U.S. investors engaged in bargain hunting, suggesting confidence that the conflict's impact will be short-lived. "Market participants think this is all just temporary," said Bill Smead of Smead Capital Management.

In contrast, European and Asian markets struggled under increased oil prices and war-related uncertainty. While energy companies benefited, travel stocks faced pressure from higher fuel costs and flight disruptions.

TRENDING

1
SES's Strategic Shift: Lower Capital Expenditure Before Satellite Launches

SES's Strategic Shift: Lower Capital Expenditure Before Satellite Launches

 Global
2
Escalation in Lebanon: Israeli Strikes in Response to Hezbollah Attacks

Escalation in Lebanon: Israeli Strikes in Response to Hezbollah Attacks

 Egypt
3
Health Collaboration and Industry Shake-Ups: A Thriving Sector in Flux

Health Collaboration and Industry Shake-Ups: A Thriving Sector in Flux

 Global
4
Clintons Face Inquiry on Epstein Connections

Clintons Face Inquiry on Epstein Connections

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Can Mozambique Revive Growth and Deliver Jobs for Its Young Population?

Can AI Judge Economic Risk? IMF Tests GPT on Global Surveillance Reports

Slovakia Moves Toward Sustainable Well-Being Over Pure Economic Growth

Mexico’s Semiconductor Strategy: Seizing Opportunity in a Shifting Global Order

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026