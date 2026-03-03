Stock Market Resilience Amid Middle East Turmoil
U.S. stocks saw minimal change on Monday despite initial drops after U.S. and Israeli airstrikes in Iran. Investors bought dips, focusing on stable stocks like Nvidia, expecting limited disruption. Meanwhile, global markets fell amid oil price hikes and rising defense shares and energy prices, affecting travel sectors.
U.S. stocks closed nearly flat on Monday following earlier volatility sparked by U.S. and Israeli airstrikes in Iran, which killed Tehran's Supreme Leader. The strikes sent global markets into turmoil, with oil prices surging and overseas stock indexes mostly down.
Despite the morning selloff, U.S. investors engaged in bargain hunting, suggesting confidence that the conflict's impact will be short-lived. "Market participants think this is all just temporary," said Bill Smead of Smead Capital Management.
In contrast, European and Asian markets struggled under increased oil prices and war-related uncertainty. While energy companies benefited, travel stocks faced pressure from higher fuel costs and flight disruptions.
ALSO READ
Sedemac Mechatronics Secures Rs 326 Crore Pre-IPO from Anchor Investors
Global Markets Reeling: Oil Surges Amidst Middle East Tensions
Yukos Investors Win Court Battle: Enforce $65 Billion Award Against Russia
Global Markets Roil Amid Military Strikes: Oil Prices Skyrocket
U.S.-Israeli Air War Escalates: Global Markets React as Oil Prices Surge