Espionage Allegations on Crete: Greek Police Detain Suspect

Greek authorities have detained a 36-year-old man at Athens airport, suspected of espionage at a pivotal naval base in Crete, crucial to Greece, the U.S., and NATO. This came following a tip from the nation's intelligence service.

The Souda Bay facility, visited recently by the U.S. aircraft carrier Gerald R. Ford for resupply, is under scrutiny. The investigation, launched by Greek officials, is investigating photographs and other digital evidence linked to the case.

This detention is part of a broader security tightening, following tensions due to Israel and U.S. strikes on Iran, succeeding June's arrest of an Azeri national under similar charges.