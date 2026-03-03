Espionage Allegations on Crete: Greek Police Detain Suspect
Greek police have detained a 36-year-old man at Athens airport on suspicion of spying on a naval base in Crete, utilized by Greece, the U.S., and NATO. An ongoing investigation is examining digital evidence. The incident follows a similar arrest of an Azeri national in June.
The Souda Bay facility, visited recently by the U.S. aircraft carrier Gerald R. Ford for resupply, is under scrutiny. The investigation, launched by Greek officials, is investigating photographs and other digital evidence linked to the case.
This detention is part of a broader security tightening, following tensions due to Israel and U.S. strikes on Iran, succeeding June's arrest of an Azeri national under similar charges.