Gangland Vendetta: Arrest of Key Conspirator in Delhi Shooting

Rohit Solanki, an associate of gangster Rohit Godara, was arrested for orchestrating a shooting at lawyer Deepak Khatri's car. Khatri, linked with gangster Lawrence Bishnoi, survived the attack. Solanki's deportation from Thailand led to his capture, as police continue the hunt for other assailants and suppliers.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 03-03-2026 14:30 IST | Created: 03-03-2026 14:30 IST
In a significant breakthrough, authorities have arrested Rohit Solanki, linked with foreign-based gangster Rohit Godara, for his role in a daring shooting targeting lawyer Deepak Khatri, associated with imprisoned gangster Lawrence Bishnoi. The police announced the arrest on Tuesday.

Khatri's location was discovered via his social media presence, leading the assailants to plan the attack near Marghat Wale Hanuman Temple. Solanki was apprehended at Delhi Airport following his deportation from Thailand, caught up in procedural complications.

The attack, part of a broader conspiracy involving other gang members, underscores the ongoing concerns about gang-related violence in the capital. With an FIR lodged and investigations leveraging CCTV and technical evidence, authorities are intensifying efforts to capture the remaining perpetrators and trace the network facilitating the crime.

