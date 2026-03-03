Arunachal Pradesh Assembly Sets the Stage for Budget Session

The Business Advisory Committee (BAC) of the Arunachal Pradesh Assembly has set the agenda for the forthcoming Budget session, scheduled from March 6 to 12. Speaker Tesam Pongte Tutsa led the meeting, focusing on the proposed business and ensuring smooth proceedings.

During the session, key figures such as Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pasang Dorjee Sona, Deputy Speaker Kardo Nyigyor, and members Kumar Waii, Thangwang Wangham, Nikh Kamin, and Oken Tayeng, reviewed government business and other legislative affairs to guarantee effective conduct.

In another gathering, the Rules Committee discussed amendments to the assembly's rules of procedure. The comprehensive review aimed for procedural clarity and legislative efficiency, with the adopted changes to be presented in the upcoming session for final approval.