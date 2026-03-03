Left Menu

Telangana High Court Bomb Threat: A Hoax Unveiled

A bomb threat email sent to the Telangana High Court caused panic and led to thorough searches by police and bomb disposal squads. Declared a hoax after no suspicious materials were found, the case prompted further investigation by authorities.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Hyderabad | Updated: 03-03-2026 17:56 IST | Created: 03-03-2026 17:56 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Authorities were on high alert at the Telangana High Court after receiving an email threat that claimed explosive RDX was planted on site.

Police and bomb disposal experts conducted an exhaustive search of the premises, ultimately finding no suspicious materials.

The threat was declared a hoax, with officials continuing their investigation to identify the source of the email.

(With inputs from agencies.)

