U.S. Considers Easing Protections for Endangered Whales
The Trump administration aims to ease regulations protecting endangered North Atlantic right whales from vessel strikes, considering technology-based measures to replace speed restrictions. Approximately 380 whales remain, threatened primarily by fishing gear entanglement and collisions. The National Marine Fisheries Service seeks public comments over the next 90 days.
The Trump administration has initiated a controversial move to relax regulations designed to protect the endangered North Atlantic right whale from vessel strikes. The National Marine Fisheries Service (NMFS) is exploring alternative whale conservation strategies, proposing technology-based measures in favor of existing seasonal vessel speed limits.
With only around 380 North Atlantic right whales left, their survival is jeopardized mainly by fishing gear entanglements and ship collisions, prompting renewed efforts to find effective protective measures. The NMFS, operating under the Commerce Department, has called for a 90-day period for public input and feedback.
This regulatory shift marks a departure from the previous administration's effort to enforce stricter speed regulations, a proposal that remained unfinalized during the Biden administration. Stakeholders now have an opportunity to weigh in on these pivotal changes affecting marine conservation.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
London's Marine Insurance Market Expands Gulf War Risk Zones Amid Middle East Conflict
Tensions Surge as U.S. Marines Open Fire at Karachi Consulate
Navigating Uncertainty: Marine Insurers Withdraw War Risk Cover Amid Middle East Tensions
Marine Insurers Withdraw War Risk Coverage Amid Middle East Tensions
Oman says an oil tanker was attacked off its port of Khasab on the Strait of Hormuz, injuring 4 mariners on board, reports AP.