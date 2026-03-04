Dollar Soars as Middle East Tensions Spark Safe-Haven Demand

The U.S. dollar experienced significant gains on Tuesday, reaching multi-month highs against the euro, sterling, and yen. Market analysts attribute this rise to ongoing tensions in the Middle East, which have increased expectations of prolonged global inflation, thus fueling demand for safe-haven assets.

Escalating crude prices prompted traders to reassess the likelihood and timing of interest rate cuts by major central banks. The impact on energy-dependent economies has been substantial, causing policymakers to be cautious about easing financial conditions prematurely.

The U.S. continues to be perceived as a safe haven during these uncertain times, supported by its energy self-sufficiency and resilient economic data. Despite market volatility and shifting geopolitical landscapes, the dollar maintains its status, although debates over its long-term durability persist.

