Drone Strikes Spur European Military Deployment to Cyprus

European countries including Britain, France, and Greece are deploying air-defense forces to Cyprus after a drone strike on the RAF Akrotiri base, reportedly launched by Iran-backed Hezbollah. Cyprus, with limited defense capabilities, is modernizing its defenses while European allies strengthen regional security in response to rising tensions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 04-03-2026 01:52 IST | Created: 04-03-2026 01:52 IST
Drone Strikes Spur European Military Deployment to Cyprus
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a swift military response, Britain, France, and Greece have dispatched air-defense forces to Cyprus following a drone attack on the Royal Air Force Akrotiri base, situated on the strategic island. The drone, allegedly an Iranian-made Shahed, struck the runway amidst escalating regional tensions.

The incident, involving at least two intercepted drones and originating from Lebanon, has prompted thousands of Cypriots to evacuate. The internationally recognized base, despite being under British sovereignty, is close to civilian areas, intensifying concerns since Cyprus lacks an air force and relies on military modernization.

European allies responded decisively. France's deployment includes anti-drone systems and a frigate while Britain sends the HMS Dragon destroyer and helicopters. Greece has contributed fighter jets and frigates equipped with advanced anti-drone systems, underscoring their commitment to Cyprus's security amid ongoing Middle Eastern conflicts.

