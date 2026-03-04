Congress Under Pressure: U.S.-Israel War on Iran Debate Intensifies

President Donald Trump's national security advisers spent Tuesday lobbying Congress to support the U.S.-Israel offensive on Iran. This development comes as both Democrats and some Republicans demand more information. Key figures such as Secretary of State Marco Rubio and CIA Director John Ratcliffe conducted briefings in the Senate and House of Representatives.

Despite Trump's party controlling Congress, concerns rise over the lack of formal approval for military action. Some Republicans join Democrats, insisting that Congress should authorize any troop deployment abroad. Potential requests for additional war funding are being closely scrutinized, with intelligence details eagerly anticipated by lawmakers.

Senate Republican leader John Thune and House Speaker Mike Johnson signal that it's premature to discuss supplemental funding bills. Nonetheless, Democratic leaders like Representative Hakeem Jeffries emphasize constitutional obligations for congressional consent, underlining the ongoing clash over war powers resolutions aimed at restricting unilateral military actions by the President.