China's Firm Stance: A Call for Cessation of Hostilities

China has publicly opposed recent military strikes initiated by Israel and the United States against Iran. In a diplomatic conversation, Foreign Minister Wang Yi expressed China's demand for an immediate stop to the operations, highlighting the importance of peace over conflict.

Minister Wang Yi, during discussions with Israeli counterpart Gideon Saar, stressed that military power should prevent war rather than engage in it. He emphasized that force does not truly resolve issues; rather, it often leads to new problems and long-lasting consequences.

This stance underscores China's commitment to fostering diplomatic solutions and maintaining stability in international relations, as conveyed by Wang to Saar, according to his ministry's statement.

