Left Menu

China's Firm Stance: A Call for Cessation of Hostilities

China opposes military actions by Israel and the U.S. against Iran, urging a halt to operations. Foreign Minister Wang Yi emphasized the limitations of force, advocating for prevention over conflict resolution. Diplomatic discussions highlight China's commitment to de-escalation and long-term peace in the region.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Beijing | Updated: 03-03-2026 19:22 IST | Created: 03-03-2026 19:22 IST
China's Firm Stance: A Call for Cessation of Hostilities
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • China

China has publicly opposed recent military strikes initiated by Israel and the United States against Iran. In a diplomatic conversation, Foreign Minister Wang Yi expressed China's demand for an immediate stop to the operations, highlighting the importance of peace over conflict.

Minister Wang Yi, during discussions with Israeli counterpart Gideon Saar, stressed that military power should prevent war rather than engage in it. He emphasized that force does not truly resolve issues; rather, it often leads to new problems and long-lasting consequences.

This stance underscores China's commitment to fostering diplomatic solutions and maintaining stability in international relations, as conveyed by Wang to Saar, according to his ministry's statement.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
U.S.-China Trade Talks Signal Hope Amid Tensions

U.S.-China Trade Talks Signal Hope Amid Tensions

 Global
2
Bengaluru's Chinnaswamy Stadium Ready for IPL After Safety Overhaul

Bengaluru's Chinnaswamy Stadium Ready for IPL After Safety Overhaul

 Global
3
Cyber Crime Swoop: Crackdown on Hoax Bomb Threats

Cyber Crime Swoop: Crackdown on Hoax Bomb Threats

 India
4
Tensions Escalate: Global Markets Impacted by U.S.-Israeli Air War Against Iran

Tensions Escalate: Global Markets Impacted by U.S.-Israeli Air War Against I...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Can Mozambique Revive Growth and Deliver Jobs for Its Young Population?

Can AI Judge Economic Risk? IMF Tests GPT on Global Surveillance Reports

Slovakia Moves Toward Sustainable Well-Being Over Pure Economic Growth

Mexico’s Semiconductor Strategy: Seizing Opportunity in a Shifting Global Order

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026