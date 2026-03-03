British Rapper Ghetts Sentenced for Fatal Hit-and-Run
British rapper Ghetts, real name Justin Clarke-Samuel, was sentenced to 12 years for the death of Nepali student Yubin Tamang in a hit-and-run. Clarke-Samuel admitted to driving dangerously and over the alcohol limit. Known for his music success, he was nominated for the 2024 Mercury Prize.
British rapper Ghetts, known legally as Justin Clarke-Samuel, received a 12-year prison sentence on Tuesday for his role in the death of a Nepali student, Yubin Tamang. The incident, a hit-and-run, occurred with Clarke-Samuel driving recklessly and exceeding the legal drink-drive limit.
In December, Clarke-Samuel admitted his guilt over the tragic incident that took place in north London. The court heard that the 41-year-old rapper was driving his BMW M5 at high speed and running red lights on the night of the fatal crash.
Ghetts has been celebrated in the music industry, earning a nomination for the 2024 Mercury Prize and receiving the Best Male Act award at the MOBO Awards in 2021. The artist has also collaborated with major figures, including Ed Sheeran.