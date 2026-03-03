British Rapper Ghetts Sentenced for Fatal Hit-and-Run

British rapper Ghetts, known legally as Justin Clarke-Samuel, received a 12-year prison sentence on Tuesday for his role in the death of a Nepali student, Yubin Tamang. The incident, a hit-and-run, occurred with Clarke-Samuel driving recklessly and exceeding the legal drink-drive limit.

In December, Clarke-Samuel admitted his guilt over the tragic incident that took place in north London. The court heard that the 41-year-old rapper was driving his BMW M5 at high speed and running red lights on the night of the fatal crash.

Ghetts has been celebrated in the music industry, earning a nomination for the 2024 Mercury Prize and receiving the Best Male Act award at the MOBO Awards in 2021. The artist has also collaborated with major figures, including Ed Sheeran.