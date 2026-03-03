Left Menu

British Rapper Ghetts Sentenced for Fatal Hit-and-Run

British rapper Ghetts, real name Justin Clarke-Samuel, was sentenced to 12 years for the death of Nepali student Yubin Tamang in a hit-and-run. Clarke-Samuel admitted to driving dangerously and over the alcohol limit. Known for his music success, he was nominated for the 2024 Mercury Prize.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 03-03-2026 20:22 IST | Created: 03-03-2026 20:22 IST
British Rapper Ghetts Sentenced for Fatal Hit-and-Run

British rapper Ghetts, known legally as Justin Clarke-Samuel, received a 12-year prison sentence on Tuesday for his role in the death of a Nepali student, Yubin Tamang. The incident, a hit-and-run, occurred with Clarke-Samuel driving recklessly and exceeding the legal drink-drive limit.

In December, Clarke-Samuel admitted his guilt over the tragic incident that took place in north London. The court heard that the 41-year-old rapper was driving his BMW M5 at high speed and running red lights on the night of the fatal crash.

Ghetts has been celebrated in the music industry, earning a nomination for the 2024 Mercury Prize and receiving the Best Male Act award at the MOBO Awards in 2021. The artist has also collaborated with major figures, including Ed Sheeran.

TRENDING

1
Cyber Crime Swoop: Crackdown on Hoax Bomb Threats

Cyber Crime Swoop: Crackdown on Hoax Bomb Threats

 India
2
Tensions Escalate: Global Markets Impacted by U.S.-Israeli Air War Against Iran

Tensions Escalate: Global Markets Impacted by U.S.-Israeli Air War Against I...

 Global
3
Tragedy Strikes: Firecracker Blast Claims 23rd Victim

Tragedy Strikes: Firecracker Blast Claims 23rd Victim

 India
4
Himachal Pradesh Awaits Rajya Sabha Election Drama

Himachal Pradesh Awaits Rajya Sabha Election Drama

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Can Mozambique Revive Growth and Deliver Jobs for Its Young Population?

Can AI Judge Economic Risk? IMF Tests GPT on Global Surveillance Reports

Slovakia Moves Toward Sustainable Well-Being Over Pure Economic Growth

Mexico’s Semiconductor Strategy: Seizing Opportunity in a Shifting Global Order

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026