Joburg Mayor Confirms Ormonde Building Was Structurally Unsound

Johannesburg Mayor Dada Morero has confirmed that the building in Ormonde, where nine people have reportedly lost their lives following a collapse, was not structurally sound and may have been constructed in violation of municipal by-laws.

Speaking on Tuesday, the Mayor indicated that preliminary assessments point to serious structural deficiencies, including a slab that was allegedly not properly constructed.

“Our teams are on the ground establishing the damage and, of course, trying to ascertain the cause. For now, [we believe] it is as a result of a slab that was not properly constructed and the building itself, which is now established as being not structurally sound,” Morero said.

Non-Compliance with City By-Laws

According to the Mayor, the building was erected in an area where construction was not permitted under city regulations. He stressed that the owners should have adhered to municipal by-laws before proceeding with development.

“You are not supposed to build in this area. The city is likely to decide once we have assessed the whole report, and we will take steps to demolish the structure because it is non-compliant with our by-laws,” Morero stated.

The city’s Development Planning and Emergency Medical Services (EMS) teams have confirmed that no building plans were submitted for approval prior to construction.

“On inspection, our teams from EMS and development planning have confirmed that there were no plans submitted for this structure,” the Mayor revealed.

The absence of approved building plans has complicated the city’s efforts to trace the property’s ownership.

Owners Yet to Be Traced

Municipal authorities are currently attempting to identify and track down the company responsible for the property. The Mayor noted that the developer or contractor was reportedly still present on site as recently as the previous day.

“We are taking steps as the city. Part of the work is establishing the owners of the company that owns this property. There will be an official inquiry so that we can follow up on everything [concerning] this building,” Morero said.

The city has initiated its own investigation into the structural integrity and regulatory compliance of the building. Meanwhile, a separate investigation by the South African Police Service will focus on the fatalities resulting from the collapse.

Investigation Timeline

The Mayor indicated that structural reports are expected within a week, particularly given the absence of formal building plans to review. The broader investigation, including accountability and regulatory aspects, is expected to take approximately two weeks to conclude.

Morero also confirmed that the families of the victims have not yet been formally informed, as authorities continue to verify details amid ongoing investigations.

The tragedy has once again placed scrutiny on building compliance, urban planning enforcement, and the risks posed by unregulated or illegally constructed developments within the city.