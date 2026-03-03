Ashwini Vaishnaw Unveils High-Speed Rail Vision at Budget Webinar

Union Minister for Railways, Information & Broadcasting, and Electronics & Information Technology, Shri Ashwini Vaishnaw, addressed the second installment of the Budget Webinar series, focusing on the theme “Sustaining and Strengthening Economic Growth: Infrastructure, Logistics & Freight.”

The Minister outlined a transformative roadmap for India’s railway and logistics sector, emphasizing synchronized capacity expansion, enhanced quality and qualification standards, and reforms in documentation and contractual frameworks to minimize disputes and accelerate project delivery.

Synchronized Expansion of Railway Infrastructure

Highlighting the unprecedented growth of India’s railway network over the past decade, Shri Vaishnaw noted that approximately 35,000 km of new railway tracks have been added—surpassing the total railway network of Germany. Additionally, nearly 99% of India’s rail network, covering 55,000 km, has been electrified, exceeding the combined railway networks of Germany, Belgium, Switzerland, and Denmark.

However, the Minister cautioned that such rapid expansion brings significant challenges. Scaling infrastructure must be matched by proportional growth in industry capacity, skilled manpower, supervision mechanisms, quality benchmarks, and technological adoption.

Railway development, he emphasized, is fundamentally a partnership between government and industry. Sudden fluctuations in project scale—either expansion or contraction—can disrupt industry preparedness. He invited industry stakeholders to actively contribute suggestions that will shape future sectoral reforms.

High-Speed Rail: A Transformative Leap

Turning to high-speed rail, Shri Vaishnaw described the Mumbai-Ahmedabad High-Speed Rail Corridor as a steep learning curve for India. He noted that train operations beyond 160 km per hour increase technical and operational complexity exponentially.

Through collaboration with IITs, railway engineers, and industry partners, India successfully navigated these complexities. While initial estimates from Japanese partners projected construction progress of two kilometres per month, India achieved 15 kilometres per month—an achievement that has drawn interest from Japan for future corridor collaboration.

Building on this experience, the Minister announced that the Hon’ble Prime Minister has approved seven new high-speed passenger corridors spanning 4,000 km, with an estimated investment of ₹16 lakh crore to be completed over the next decade.

This plan requires commissioning nearly 500 km annually—effectively executing a Mumbai-Ahmedabad-scale project every year. Additionally, proposals for another 3,000 km are under consideration, targeting a 7,000 km network by 2039–40. The long-term vision envisages a 15,000–21,000 km high-speed rail network across the country.

Achieving this scale, he said, will require coordinated participation from construction firms, design experts, supply chains, equipment manufacturers, rolling stock producers, signalling specialists, electrical conductor manufacturers, and operations and maintenance teams. He invited major industry players to focused workshops to address the sector’s evolving challenges.

Reforming Quality Standards and Tender Norms

Shri Vaishnaw underscored the need to strengthen qualification criteria and limit excessive subcontracting in public infrastructure projects.

He observed that broad tender norms often attract 20–30 bidders, resulting in bids 20–30% below conservative cost estimates. Such aggressive underbidding frequently leads to cost-cutting, project delays, disputes, and arbitration.

The Minister proposed limiting subcontracting to 40%, noting that in complex private-sector projects it is typically capped at 20–30%. Public projects, he asserted, must adhere to even stricter standards of accountability to ensure efficient utilization of government funds and minimize litigation.

Multi-Dimensional Complexity of Railway Projects

Unlike highways, railway projects involve multi-dimensional complexity, encompassing six critical components:

Track structure

Overhead electrification systems (comparable to power grids)

Signalling and optical fibre networks (akin to telecom infrastructure)

Station development (similar to large real estate ecosystems)

Rolling stock operations

Integrated operations and maintenance

The Minister emphasized that awarding contracts without adequate domain expertise can result in delays, cost overruns, and disputes. He advocated for sector-specific experience as a key criterion in railway, civil aviation, and waterways projects.

Strengthening Industry Collaboration

Concluding his address, Shri Vaishnaw expressed gratitude to industry professionals, executing agencies, and stakeholders who participated in the post-Budget deliberations. He said the insights gathered will form the foundation for policy refinements and structural reforms in the infrastructure and logistics sectors.

He also acknowledged the contributions of Union Ministers Shri Manohar Lal Khattar, Shri Sarbananda Sonowal, and Shri K. Ram Mohan Naidu, along with the Secretaries of Ports, Shipping & Waterways; Power; and Civil Aviation.

Describing the webinar as a vital platform for collaborative policy development, the Minister reiterated that sustained economic growth depends on synchronized infrastructure expansion, robust quality standards, and deep industry-government partnership.