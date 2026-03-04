Left Menu

U.S. Denies Using Intermediaries in Iran Situation

A senior Trump administration official confirmed the U.S. is not using any country as an intermediary in its dealings with Iran, emphasizing the military nature of the current actions.

A senior official from the Trump administration announced on Tuesday that the United States is not engaging any other country as an intermediary with regards to its current activities involving Iran.

The official clarified, 'We are not employing anyone as an interlocutor. This is strictly a military operation that needs to follow its planned trajectory.'

This statement follows speculation about potential diplomatic exchanges or third-party involvement in the ongoing military efforts.

