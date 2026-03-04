U.S. Denies Using Intermediaries in Iran Situation
A senior Trump administration official confirmed the U.S. is not using any country as an intermediary in its dealings with Iran, emphasizing the military nature of the current actions.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 04-03-2026 00:01 IST | Created: 04-03-2026 00:01 IST
- Country:
- United States
A senior official from the Trump administration announced on Tuesday that the United States is not engaging any other country as an intermediary with regards to its current activities involving Iran.
The official clarified, 'We are not employing anyone as an interlocutor. This is strictly a military operation that needs to follow its planned trajectory.'
This statement follows speculation about potential diplomatic exchanges or third-party involvement in the ongoing military efforts.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Trump
- administration
- Iran
- interlocutor
- U.S.
- military
- action
- official
- diplomacy
- clarification
ALSO READ
Smoke Erupts Near U.S. Consulate in Dubai: Witnesses Report
Trump's Trade Threat: U.S. Cuts Ties with Spain Over Military Base Dispute
Unplanned Crisis: U.S. Diplomatic Drawdown Amidst Middle East Conflict
Middle East Conflict Sparks Inflation Concerns for U.S. Economy
U.S. Lawmakers Slam State Department on Middle East Evacuation Delays Amid Conflict