Trump's Trade Threat: U.S. Cuts Ties with Spain Over Military Base Dispute

U.S. President Donald Trump announced a cut in all trade with Spain after the country denied military base usage for Iranian strikes. Trump criticized Spain's defense spending, while Spain maintained its stance on free trade and the autonomy of businesses.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 04-03-2026 01:05 IST | Created: 04-03-2026 01:05 IST
U.S. President

In a bold move, U.S. President Donald Trump declared a cessation of all trade relations with Spain following a dispute over military base access linked to Iran. Trump's announcement came during discussions with German Chancellor Friedrich Merz, highlighting tensions between international allies.

The U.S. military has relocated aircraft from Spanish bases after the nation's socialist leadership refused to permit their use in potential Iranian strikes. Trump also criticized Spain's lack of defense spending, reiterating concerns over NATO commitments.

Spain responded by emphasizing adherence to international law and trade agreements, pledging to support its industries. The Spanish government called for continued economic cooperation, being a key exporter of goods like olive oil and auto parts to the U.S.

