Dramatic Police Encounter: Ghaziabad Criminal Succumbs to Injuries

The second accused in the attack on YouTuber Salim Wastik succumbed to injuries from a police encounter in Ghaziabad. The accused, Gulfaam, was notorious with a Rs 1 lakh bounty. Salim was attacked with sharp weapons, leaving him severely injured, and police are probing the incident amid ongoing legal actions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Ghaziabad | Updated: 04-03-2026 00:19 IST | Created: 04-03-2026 00:19 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
In a dramatic turn of events, the second suspect accused of attacking YouTuber Salim Wastik has died from injuries sustained during a police encounter in Ghaziabad. The suspect, Gulfaam, was a wanted criminal carrying a reward of Rs 1 lakh on his head.

Gulfaam was injured in an evening encounter with the police in the Indirapuram area. Despite being taken to the hospital, Gulfaam was declared dead during treatment. The police recovered two illegal firearms and a stolen two-wheeler from him.

The attack on Salim Wastik, known for his YouTube channel and described as an 'Ex-Muslim,' occurred on February 26. A police investigation is underway, looking into motives such as personal enmity and ideological differences, with Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath ordering stringent action against those disrupting law and order.

(With inputs from agencies.)

